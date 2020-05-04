Madison police respond to 5 shots fired calls over weekend, 1 injury reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One man was injured as Madison police responded to five shots fired calls over the weekend.

On Saturday shortly after 11 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5700 block of Russett Road on the Southwest Side on reports of multiple shots fired in the area, officer Howard Payne said in a statement.

Arriving officers found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening, Payne said.

Investigators determined that the man who was shot had previous connections with the suspect, it was not a random act, and the public is not at risk, Payne said.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a disturbance with potential shots fired in the Brittingham Park parking lot, Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement.

Arriving officers learned from witnesses that two potential groups were involved in a verbal disturbance that led to a car crash between the involved parties, and once the vehicles left the lot a lone shot was heard, Zanders said.