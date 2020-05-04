Madison police respond to 5 shots fired calls over weekend, 1 injury reported

One man was injured as Madison police responded to five shots fired calls over the weekend.
On Saturday shortly after 11 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5700 block of Russett Road on the Southwest Side on reports of multiple shots fired in the area, officer Howard Payne said in a statement.
Arriving officers found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening, Payne said.
Investigators determined that the man who was shot had previous connections with the suspect, it was not a random act, and the public is not at risk, Payne said.
At about 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a disturbance with potential shots fired in the Brittingham Park parking lot, Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement.
Arriving officers learned from witnesses that two potential groups were involved in a verbal disturbance that led to a car crash between the involved parties, and once the vehicles left the lot a lone shot was heard, Zanders said.
Officers were able to locate one bullet casing near the overpass bridge on West Washington Avenue near the park. No injuries or property damage were reported, the incident is believed to be isolated and the public not at risk, Zanders said.
At about 9 p.m. on Sunday, several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the 2500 block of Independence Lane on the Far East Side, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Witnesses reported three rounds were fired from a car that quickly left the neighborhood, DeSpain said.
Officers searched the area and found a couple of shell casings, but no injured people or property damage, DeSpain said.
There also were two reports of shots fired early Saturday morning that could not be substantiated, police said.
The first was in the 100 block of Acewood Boulevard on the Far East Side about 12:45 a.m. and the second was about 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Brentwood Parkway on the North Side, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a pair of statements.
Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-4014.
