Madison police respond to 4 shots fired incidents overnight, recover at least 55 shell casings

Madison police responded to four different reports of shots fired across the city overnight throughout which at least 55 shell casings were recovered on the Far East, East and West sides and Downtown.

A caller reported he woke up to his front door glass shattering and "things falling inside" at his home on the 5600 block of Kalas Street at around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Lt. David Jugovich said. There were two people home at the time.

Evidence was recovered from the scene. A bullet hole was found in the door, another was in siding right next to the door, a third was in an inside wall and a fourth was in the trim of a closet door.

In another call, officers arrived to the 300 block of Rethke Avenue at around 4:55 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found three spent 40-caliber shell casings at the intersection of Rethke Avenue and Thurber Avenue, Lt. Kipp Hartman said. There was information that there may have been a party in the area when a group left the scene after the shots were fired.

Earlier Saturday morning, Madison police were sent to the 200 block of W. Gilman Street at around 1:10 a.m. after a reported fight. Hartman said a group of people was seen walking from State Street through Peace Park and getting to their parked cars on W. Gilman Street.