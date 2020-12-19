Madison police respond to 4 shots fired incidents overnight, recover at least 55 shell casings

Madison police responded to four different reports of shots fired across the city overnight throughout which at least 55 shell casings were recovered on the Far East, East and West sides and Downtown.
A caller reported he woke up to his front door glass shattering and "things falling inside" at his home on the 5600 block of Kalas Street at around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Lt. David Jugovich said. There were two people home at the time.
Evidence was recovered from the scene. A bullet hole was found in the door, another was in siding right next to the door, a third was in an inside wall and a fourth was in the trim of a closet door.
In another call, officers arrived to the 300 block of Rethke Avenue at around 4:55 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found three spent 40-caliber shell casings at the intersection of Rethke Avenue and Thurber Avenue, Lt. Kipp Hartman said. There was information that there may have been a party in the area when a group left the scene after the shots were fired.
Earlier Saturday morning, Madison police were sent to the 200 block of W. Gilman Street at around 1:10 a.m. after a reported fight. Hartman said a group of people was seen walking from State Street through Peace Park and getting to their parked cars on W. Gilman Street.
A man wearing a yellow jacket went between two occupied cars, a gray sedan and red sedan, and started attacking a passenger in the gray sedan. The man then started attacking the driver of the red sedan, a woman. The man reportedly continued the attack until a shot was fired. The people involved left the area before officers arrived.
Officers found a spent 40-caliber shell casing near where the attack took place, and an unspent 9mm bullet was found further away from the scene.
Late Friday night, officers responded to Schwoegler's Park Towne Lanes, 444 Grand Canyon Drive, at around 11:05 p.m. after several people reported shots fired, Hartman said. Officers found 52 spent shell casings in the parking lot of the bowling alley, which included 35 handgun casings of different calibers and 17 rounds from a rifle.
There were four cars found damaged from the bullets, and officers spoke to the owners of the cars and others at the scene.
No injuries were reported from any of the shots fired incidents.
Anyone with information related to any of the incidents is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information online at p3tips.com.
