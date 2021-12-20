Madison police request arrest warrant for teen involved in armed carjackings, vehicle damage

Madison police on Monday said they have requested an arrest warrant for a teen involved in armed carjackings and vehicle damage cases in August, September, and October.
The warrant for the arrest of the 16-year-old with ties to Rockford, Illinois was requested last week from the Dane County District Attorney's Office, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
A different 16-year-old boy with ties to the Madison and Rockford areas who is believed to be extensively involved in the crimes was arrested on Nov. 4 and remains in custody, Fryer said.
Others involved in these crimes remain at-large and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.
The series of armed carjackings in the neighborhoods south of McKee Road and west of Maple Grove Drive on the Southwest Side.
Overnight Oct. 4-5, Madison police received reports largely on the East Side and West Side of more than 40 smashed out vehicle windows, with personal property being taken from the damaged vehicles and a car being stolen by what police believe are the same suspects connected to the armed carjackings, Fryer said.
Video evidence, physical evidence and extensive collaboration between police from Fitchburg, Cottage Grove, Waunakee, Middleton and Milton, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Illinois authorities assisted detectives in being able to request charges on some of the suspects, Fryer said.