Madison police request arrest warrant for teen involved in armed carjackings, vehicle damage

Madison police on Monday said they have requested an arrest warrant for a teen involved in armed carjackings and vehicle damage cases in August, September, and October.

The warrant for the arrest of the 16-year-old with ties to Rockford, Illinois was requested last week from the Dane County District Attorney's Office, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A different 16-year-old boy with ties to the Madison and Rockford areas who is believed to be extensively involved in the crimes was arrested on Nov. 4 and remains in custody, Fryer said.

Others involved in these crimes remain at-large and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

The series of armed carjackings in the neighborhoods south of McKee Road and west of Maple Grove Drive on the Southwest Side.