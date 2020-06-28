You are the owner of this article.
Madison police report two unrelated shooting incidents Saturday, no injuries
Madison police
Two unrelated shooting incidents with no injuries were reported on Madison's North and East Sides Saturday, Madison police said.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired at 22 Dixon St. at 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Cindy Deering said. Two Black males in two vehicles were said to be shooting at each other, one in a black SUV and the other in a black sedan. Officers recovered five shell casings. There was also Black female in the passenger seat of the sedan. 

Earlier Saturday, officers were sent to a home that was struck by gunshots on the 3700 block of Hanover St. at 12:23 a.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said. Two bullets were found inside the home, and an additional five shell casings were found outside. Officers are reviewing video evidence of a vehicle seen driving past the home with a passenger shooting from the rear driver side window.

