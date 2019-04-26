Madison police reported two unrelated disturbances Thursday afternoon at the Meadowood Center on the Southwest Side.
Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the laundomat at 5709 Raymond Road, where they found a 41-year-old woman with a cut on her arm.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating but have not made any arrests.
Police were called to the neighboring Meadowridge Library around 7:45 p.m. to find a security guard struggling with a patron who had been asked to leave.
Witnesses said cabinets and the front door were damaged when the guard initially removed the man, who forced his way back inside, according to police.
Police said the Madison man, identified as 23-year-old Marc Figueroa, tried to flee but was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, resisting officers, battery, and damage to property as well as bail and parole violations.
Police say the two incidents were not connected.