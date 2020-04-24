You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison police report spree of catalytic converter thefts off of vehicles

Madison police report spree of catalytic converter thefts off of vehicles

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

There have been nine cases of catalytic converters being removed from vehicles since March 1, Madison police reported.

All of the cases involve parked vehicles, most belonging to businesses east of the Capitol Square, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The latest was reported about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after an employee started a truck parked at the Northgate Shopping Mall, 1117 North Sherman Ave., and quickly determined — based on how loud the truck was sounding  that someone had stolen the catalytic converter, DeSpain said.

Anyone with information can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics