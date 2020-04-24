Madison police report spree of catalytic converter thefts off of vehicles

-
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
There have been nine cases of catalytic converters being removed from vehicles since March 1, Madison police reported.
All of the cases involve parked vehicles, most belonging to businesses east of the Capitol Square, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The latest was reported about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after an employee started a truck parked at the Northgate Shopping Mall, 1117 North Sherman Ave., and quickly determined — based on how loud the truck was sounding — that someone had stolen the catalytic converter, DeSpain said.
Anyone with information can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
