Madison police report spree of catalytic converter thefts off of vehicles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

There have been nine cases of catalytic converters being removed from vehicles since March 1, Madison police reported.

All of the cases involve parked vehicles, most belonging to businesses east of the Capitol Square, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The latest was reported about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after an employee started a truck parked at the Northgate Shopping Mall, 1117 North Sherman Ave., and quickly determined — based on how loud the truck was sounding — that someone had stolen the catalytic converter, DeSpain said.

Anyone with information can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.