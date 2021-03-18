Madison police report more cases of scammers pretending to be officers

Madison police are reporting more cases of scammers pretending to be officers trying to get money from people.

A 26-year-old man told officers that on Monday a person claiming to be a Madison police detective told him to pay money or the “detective” would issue an arrest warrant, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

The man contacted Madison police and it was quickly determined to be a scam, Grigg said.

And, a 27-year-old man told officers that on Monday he was contacted by "MPD Officer Rick Foster” with caller-ID displaying the department’s North District main number, Grigg said.

The man was asked to send money through a money app and later confirmed with police that it was a scam and there is no Madison police officer Rick Foster, Grigg said.

Back on March 1, a 93-year-old man told police he received a call from someone claiming to be a Madison police officer stating that the man had committed fraud and would be arrested, Grigg said.

Police ask people to report such scam calls to authorities. The Federal Trade Commission offers tips and advice for these types of scams.