Madison police report dozens of shots fired, 1 man injured in 2 incidents Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police said they responded to two gunfire incidents Monday involving upwards of 30 rounds, including some that entered homes and hit vehicles and left one man injured.

Police said a section of Schroeder Road was shut down for about 90 minutes Monday evening after they were called to the road’s intersection with Hampshire Place on the city’s Southwest Side at about 5:30 p.m. after people reported seeing five younger Black males with guns and hearing 15 to 20 shots. Callers also reported vehicles speeding away from the scene.

About 30 minutes later, a man arrived at Meriter Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said, but no suspects or victims were found at the scene.

Police said they recovered at least 20 spent casings from three different caliber handguns, and two occupied residences and one vehicle were struck with bullets, including one bullet that came within seven feet of a sleeping adult male.

Several people at the scene declined to cooperate with police, the department said.

Earlier, at around 1 a.m., the Dane County 911 Center received several calls about shots being fired in the 4500 block of Stein Avenue on the Far East Side, police said.