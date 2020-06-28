Madison police report 2 unrelated shooting incidents Saturday, no injuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two unrelated shooting incidents with no injuries were reported on Madison's North Side and East Side Saturday, Madison police said.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired at 22 Dixon St. at 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Cindy Deering said. Two men in two vehicles were said to be shooting at each other, one in a black SUV and the other in a black sedan. Officers recovered five shell casings. There was also a female in the passenger seat of the sedan.

Earlier Saturday, officers were sent to a home that was struck by gunshots on the 3700 block of Hanover St. at 12:23 a.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said. Two bullets were found inside the home, and an additional five shell casings were found outside. Officers are reviewing video evidence of a vehicle seen driving past the home with a passenger shooting from the rear driver side window.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.