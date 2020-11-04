 Skip to main content
Madison police report 1 incident at a polling place on Tuesday
Madison police reported just a single incident at a polling place requiring officers to respond on Tuesday.

Election officials contacted Madison police around 4:30 p.m. after a 64-year-old man outside the polling place at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, refused to stop recording with his cellphone and questioning voters as they attempted to enter and cast ballots, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Officers told the man he could continue to videotape, as it was a public place, but he needed to stay 100 feet away from the polling space, which is state law, DeSpain said.

The man, who was not identified, refused to comply and was cited for failure to obey an election instructor order, DeSpain said.

