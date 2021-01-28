Madison police reopening blocked off, evacuated areas after clearing threats

Madison police are reopening areas that had been blocked off and evacuated on UW-Madison's campus Thursday afternoon after clearing threats at two 7-Elevens.

Police were investigating a bomb threat at 7-Eleven, 673 State St., as well as a "similar threat" at another 7-Eleven at 2201 S. Park St., according to a Facebook post. Both scenes were declared safe as of 2:55 p.m. Thursday.

Nothing related to the threats was found at the scenes. No injuries were reported.

UW-Madison tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday that UW Police evacuated Memorial Library and the Extension building because of the city police's investigation and encouraged people to avoid the area of State and Lake streets.

Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal Kelly Meyerhofer covers higher education for the Wisconsin State Journal. She can be reached at 608-252-6106 or kmeyerhofer@madison.com.