Madison police reopening blocked off, evacuated areas after clearing threats

Madison police are reopening areas that had been blocked off and evacuated on UW-Madison's campus Thursday afternoon after clearing threats at two 7-Elevens.
Police were investigating a bomb threat at 7-Eleven, 673 State St., as well as a "similar threat" at another 7-Eleven at 2201 S. Park St., according to a Facebook post. Both scenes were declared safe as of 2:55 p.m. Thursday.
Nothing related to the threats was found at the scenes. No injuries were reported.
UW-Madison tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday that UW Police evacuated Memorial Library and the Extension building because of the city police's investigation and encouraged people to avoid the area of State and Lake streets.
