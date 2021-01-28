 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police reopening blocked off, evacuated areas after clearing threats
0 comments
alert top story

Madison police reopening blocked off, evacuated areas after clearing threats

{{featured_button_text}}
Cop sirens

Madison police are reopening areas that had been blocked off and evacuated on UW-Madison's campus Thursday afternoon after clearing threats at two 7-Elevens. 

Police were investigating a bomb threat at 7-Eleven, 673 State St., as well as a "similar threat" at another 7-Eleven at 2201 S. Park St., according to a Facebook post. Both scenes were declared safe as of 2:55 p.m. Thursday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nothing related to the threats was found at the scenes. No injuries were reported.

UW-Madison tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday that UW Police evacuated Memorial Library and the Extension building because of the city police's investigation and encouraged people to avoid the area of State and Lake streets. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics