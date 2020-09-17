Madison police release videos of fireworks tossed toward squad cars during unrest after protests

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police have released two videos of commercial grade fireworks that were tossed and nearly hit squad cars early Aug. 26 during rioting and looting after protests.

One video shows an impact projectile tossed into the intersection of University Ave and North Park Street that explodes as a Madison police squad car was moving past the spot about 1:20 a.m., officer Julie Laundrie said in a statement.

And an in-dash video shows an explosion that occurred just in front of a marked squad car in the 200 block of West Mifflin Street, nearly hitting officers dealing with the criminal behavior of several individuals about 1:55 a.m., Laundrie said.

No significant injuries or property damage occurred from the explosions, Laundrie said.

Anyone with information of the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com.

Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.