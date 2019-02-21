Madison police have released a surveillance video image of a man believed to be connected to an armed robbery of a South Side check cashing store Wednesday morning.
The PLS store, 1907 S. Park St., was robbed at about 6:40 a.m.
"The image shows an unmasked man who entered the business just prior to the robbery," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He is a person of interest in this case."
The man without a mask came into the store just before the two masked men came in, one holding a gun.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.