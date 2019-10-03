Madison police on Thursday released surveillance videos of suspects in a car theft and a bicycle theft.
The theft of a maroon Suzuki SX4 happened when a burglar entered underground parking at the Galaxie High Rise Apartments, 822 E. Washington Ave., sometime between Sept. 20 and Sept. 22, Madison police public information officer Joe DeSpain said.
The department’s Burglary Crimes Unit is looking to identify the man in the video below, and asks anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Last Thursday, the man in the video below entered the parking garage of Ovation, 309 W. Johnson St., and stole a bicycle and other items, DeSpain said.
The department’s Burglary Crimes Unit is looking to identify the man, and asks anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.