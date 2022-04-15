Madison police release sketch of suspect in Far East Side attack, sex assault of woman

Madison police have released a sketch of a man they say attacked and sexually assaulted a woman as she entered her Far East Side apartment building early Tuesday morning, then punched a neighbor who intervened.
The suspect is described as Black and in his late 20s to late 30s, 5-foot-11 to 6-feet tall and between 190 and 200 pounds, with medium to dark skin complexion and stubble on his face and rough-textured skin.
The victim also recalled seeing a noticeable face blemish, possibly a mole or pimple on the right side of the man's face, police said, and he had dark hair visible by his ears and was wearing a dark beanie at the time of the assault.
Police said Wednesday that the woman was slammed to the ground inside a foyer area of the building in the 700 block of Brandie Road just before 12:30 a.m., then sexually assaulted.
"It's very unusual to have a stranger sexual assault," Lt. Jason Ostrenga said Wednesday. "This is a very serious case for us."
A neighbor called police after hearing the woman screaming for help, and the neighbor was punched by the suspect when she intervened and tried to prevent him from running away, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. Ostrenga said the neighbor suffered significant bruising.
He could not rule out continuing danger to the public from the attacker.
A police dog was brought in to assist in the search, detectives were trying to obtain any surveillance video from the scene and the state crime lab is expediting DNA evidence from the case, Ostrenga said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
