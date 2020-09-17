Madison police release pictures of suspect in July car-to-car shooting on East Side

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police have released pictures of a man they say is a suspect in a car-to-car shooting on the East Side on July 12.

Detective have determined that multiple gunshots were exchanged between two vehicles in a parking lot full of cars and people at the Mobil gas station, 3019 E. Washington Ave., shortly after 1 a.m. on July 12, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

The suspect in the accompanying pictures was seen firing a handgun at another vehicle, and is associated with a black four-door Hyundai Elantra, Grigg said.

Officers found multiple shell casings after the incident, but there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information of the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com.

