Madison police release pictures of suspect in July car-to-car shooting on East Side

Madison police have released pictures of a man they say is a suspect in a car-to-car shooting on the East Side on July 12.
Detective have determined that multiple gunshots were exchanged between two vehicles in a parking lot full of cars and people at the Mobil gas station, 3019 E. Washington Ave., shortly after 1 a.m. on July 12, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
The suspect in the accompanying pictures was seen firing a handgun at another vehicle, and is associated with a black four-door Hyundai Elantra, Grigg said.
Officers found multiple shell casings after the incident, but there were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information of the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com.
Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
Driver of car in which 11-year-old girl was shot sentenced to prison after federal probation revoked
Kyla Robinson, sister of Tony Robinson, was victim who died in Friday car crash
Person dies from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say
Full report: Two militia arrests made; Jacob Blake, shot by Kenosha police, optimistic
Man arrested for setting woman on fire, striking man with vehicle in Waukesha, police say
Middleton woman punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say
2 arrested after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff says
Madison police see big uptick in burglaries, urge residents to increase vigilance
Madison 'kingpin' pleads guilty to multiple burglary, stolen vehicle charges
Mauston places 4 police officers on leave for off-duty incidents, city says
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.