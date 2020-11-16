Madison police release pictures of potential witnesses in West Side shooting that injured 2

Madison police have released surveillance system pictures of potential witnesses to a shooting that injured 2 outside a West Side bowling center on Nov. 8.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the pictures accompanying this story or who has information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Two men were shot, with one suffering apparent life-threatening injuries, outside Schwoegler’s Entertainment Center, 444 Grand Canyon Drive, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.

Responding officer found a 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, who was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, Wege said.

As officers were securing the scene, a 33-year-old man arrived at another local hospital with a gunshot wound, Wege said.

Officers reported recovering 75 shell casings at the scene.

