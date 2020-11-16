Madison police release pictures of potential witnesses in West Side shooting that injured 2

Madison police are looking to identify and speak with several potential witnesses to a shooting outside Schwoegler’s Entertainment Center, 444 Grand Canyon Drive, on Saturday, Nov. 7 about 10:30 p.m. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
Madison police have released surveillance system pictures of potential witnesses to a shooting that injured 2 outside a West Side bowling center on Nov. 8.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the pictures accompanying this story or who has information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
Two men were shot, with one suffering apparent life-threatening injuries, outside Schwoegler’s Entertainment Center, 444 Grand Canyon Drive, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.
The investigation into the death of Elliot Johnson, 24, after the Sept. 17 chase found it "clear" that the officer did not use deadly force and that Johnson's death "could only have been caused" by Johnson himself.
