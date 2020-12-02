Madison police release pictures of Far East Side ‘porch pirates’

Madison police have released pictures of two Far East Side “porch pirates” from incidents Nov. 17.
On that day, two people drove around the 400 block of North Star Drive stealing items off porches and putting them in the back of an older model blue pickup truck, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.
Anyone with information on the Porch Pirates or the location of the blue pickup is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
Madison police offer a presentation on protecting yourself from porch pirates.
