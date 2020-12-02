Madison police release pictures of Far East Side ‘porch pirates’

Madison police have released pictures of two Far East Side “porch pirates” from incidents Nov. 17.

On that day, two people drove around the 400 block of North Star Drive stealing items off porches and putting them in the back of an older model blue pickup truck, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Anyone with information on the Porch Pirates or the location of the blue pickup is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Madison police offer a presentation on protecting yourself from porch pirates.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.

Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.