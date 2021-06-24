Madison police release picture of witness/potential accessory in East Side shooting that damaged vehicle

Madison police have released a picture of a witness and potential accessory in an East Side shooting that damaged a vehicle earlier this month.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the picture is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on June 7, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Milwaukee Street and Oak Street, officer Michael Malloy said in a report at the time.

Arriving officers found a vehicle struck by gunfire and shell casings, but no injuries were reported, Malloy said.

