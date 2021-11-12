Madison police release picture of suspected vehicle in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured bicyclist

Madison police have released a picture of a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday that seriously injured a bicyclist.
The hit-and-run crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the area of Fish Hatchery Rd and South Park Street, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.
The 21-year-old bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, Richardson said.
The suspected vehicle in the picture accompanying this story is described as a white Nissan Sentra or similar-size sedan, and may have heavy front-end or windshield damage, police said in an update Thursday.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.