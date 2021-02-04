Madison police release picture of suspect in armed robbery of Far East Side convenience store

Madison police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect in the Jan. 2 armed robbery of Casey's General Store, 3603 Cross Hill Dr. on the Far East Side.

According to witness reports, a man approached the store counter with an item he wanted to purchase shortly after 9 p.m., pulled a gun from his waistband, put it on the counter and demanded the clerk give him money from the register, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a report.

The employee put money in a bag and the suspect fled on foot, Gibson said, adding that a police dog was brought in for the search for the suspect.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on the crime is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or at p3tips.com.

