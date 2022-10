Madison police release picture of car of man who sexually groped woman Downtown

Madison police on Monday released a picture of the car of a man who sexually groped a woman Downtown on the night of Sept. 27.

Investigators believe the man was driving around Downtown in the blue, four-door sedan with a sunroof in the accompanying story prior to the attack, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

After the assault, the man ran from the scene and drove off in the blue sedan outbound on West Johnson Street, Lisko said.

The attacker was described as a heavyset Latino male in his early to mid-20s, about 5-foot-8 with dark eyes and mustache, and markings all over his face that may be moles, acne or scars. He was wearing a dark gray camouflage hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark colored pants and shoes with white soles.

The incident happened about 11:20 p.m. Sept. 27 near the intersection of North Bassett Street and West Mifflin Street. A 20-year-old woman told police she was walking near the intersection when she felt someone approach her from the rear who inappropriately groped her. She yelled and the man fled, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.