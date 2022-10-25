Madison police release photos of woman who attempted to rob Near West Side store

Madison police have released surveillance photos of a woman who attempted to rob a Near West Side convenience store on Sept. 30.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 30, a woman entered Kwik Trip, 3401 University Ave., and said her boyfriend was outside with a gun and was going to kill her if she did not rob the store, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Store staff told police they did not see a gun and did not give any money to the woman, who fled on foot, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.