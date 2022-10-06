Madison police release photos of suspects in armed robbery of South Side hotel

Madison police have released surveillance photos of the two suspects in the Sept. 12 armed robbery of a South Side hotel.

The two masked suspects entered the Super 8, 1602 W. Beltline, around 2:15 a.m. Sept. 12, told the front desk attendant that they had a gun and took money from the cash register before leaving, police said in a statement.

The two suspects, identified as men by the attendant, did not show the clerk a gun but implied that they had one, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.