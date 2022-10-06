 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Madison police release photos of suspects in armed robbery of South Side hotel

Madison police have released surveillance photos of the two suspects in the Sept. 12 armed robbery of a South Side hotel.

The two masked suspects entered the Super 8, 1602 W. Beltline, around 2:15 a.m. Sept. 12, told the front desk attendant that they had a gun and took money from the cash register before leaving, police said in a statement.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

The two suspects, identified as men by the attendant, did not show the clerk a gun but implied that they had one, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Recovery efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics