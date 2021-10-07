 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police release photos of suspect in Nicholas Cooke shooting
alert top story

Madison police release photos of suspect in Nicholas Cooke shooting

Acewood Boulevard crime scene

A vehicle rests on the sidewalk of Acewood Boulevard after a shooting on Labor Day on Madison's Far East Side.

 MATTHEW DeFOUR, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Police Department has released security camera photos of an 18-year-old man wanted for the fatal shooting of Memorial High School grad Nicholas Cooke. 

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

The photos come during an ongoing search for Jeremiah Cain, who was charged late last month with killing Cooke outside an apartment near Martha Lane and Acewood Boulevard on the Far East Side. 

Cain Photo.jpg

Madison Police Department

A criminal complaint states a witness saw the shooting, and video cameras captured images of three people near an SUV driven by Cooke. An apparent argument broke out and two gunshots were fired at Cooke by one of the three, the complaint said.

Cain, who has a Cottage Grove address and ties to Chicago, was later identified as the shooter. Cain does not appear to have an adult criminal record in Wisconsin. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest Sept. 29.

Cooke, 20, was a Memorial High School graduate who was attending Madison Area Technical College and had started his own clothing business, his family told the Wisconsin State Journal. An autopsy found Cooke sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest, including one that struck his heart, a lung and other internal organs. He was pronounced dead at St. Mary's Hospital.

Police asked anyone with information about Cain's whereabouts to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics