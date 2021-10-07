Madison police release photos of suspect in Nicholas Cooke shooting

The Madison Police Department has released security camera photos of an 18-year-old man wanted for the fatal shooting of Memorial High School grad Nicholas Cooke.
The photos come during an ongoing search for Jeremiah Cain, who was charged late last month with killing Cooke outside an apartment near Martha Lane and Acewood Boulevard on the Far East Side.
A criminal complaint states a witness saw the shooting, and video cameras captured images of three people near an SUV driven by Cooke. An apparent argument broke out and two gunshots were fired at Cooke by one of the three, the complaint said.
Cain, who has a Cottage Grove address and ties to Chicago, was later identified as the shooter. Cain does not appear to have an adult criminal record in Wisconsin. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest Sept. 29.
Cooke, 20, was a Memorial High School graduate who was attending Madison Area Technical College and had started his own clothing business, his family told the Wisconsin State Journal. An autopsy found Cooke sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest, including one that struck his heart, a lung and other internal organs. He was pronounced dead at St. Mary's Hospital.
Police asked anyone with information about Cain's whereabouts to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.