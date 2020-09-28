 Skip to main content
Madison police release photos of burglar who shattered gas station door, stole cartons of cigarettes
Madison police have released surveillance photos of a burglar who used rocks to shatter a Near East Side gas station door and steal cartons of cigarettes on Sept. 3.

The burglar stole 30 to 40 cartons of cigarettes from the Amoco station, 1130 Williamson St., about 2:30 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Shortly before the burglary, the same suspect attempted to break into the BP gas station at 2801 Atwood Ave., officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the accompanying pictures or who has information on the crime is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or www.p3tips.com.

