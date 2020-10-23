 Skip to main content
Madison police release photos of 2 suspects in armed robbery of Southwest Side convenience store
Madison police release photos of 2 suspects in armed robbery of Southwest Side convenience store

Madison police have released surveillance photos of two men who robbed a Southwest Side convenience store at gunpoint on Sept. 28.

The two robbers are pictured in three attached photos.

Officers were sent to the BP Stop-N-Go, 6202 Schroeder Road, about 9 p.m. Sept. 28 for an armed robbery, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Two men entered the store and one displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cashier, before they fled on foot an unknown amount of cash, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

