Madison police release photos as they seek to identify suspect in 2 armed robberies

Madison police on Monday released photos as they seek to identify a suspect in two armed robberies on Oct. 25.

The crimes took place shortly before 4 a.m. Oct. 25 at Walgreens, 7810 Mineral Point Road, and about 30 minutes later at Kwik Trip, 3401 University Ave., police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

In both cases, the man entered the store and demand cash, Lisko said.

The robber was described as a man about 40 to 50 years old and 5-foot-5 with a medium build.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.