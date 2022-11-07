 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Madison police release photos as they seek to identify suspect in 2 armed robberies

Robbery suspect 1, Madison police photo

Madison police on Monday released photos that include this one as they seek to identify a suspect in two armed robberies on Oct. 25.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Madison police on Monday released photos as they seek to identify a suspect in two armed robberies on Oct. 25.

The crimes took place shortly before 4 a.m. Oct. 25 at Walgreens, 7810 Mineral Point Road, and about 30 minutes later at Kwik Trip, 3401 University Ave., police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

In both cases, the man entered the store and demand cash, Lisko said.

The robber was described as a man about 40 to 50 years old and 5-foot-5 with a medium build.

Robbery suspect 2, Madison police photo

Madison police on Monday released photos that include this one as they seek to identify a suspect in two armed robberies on Oct. 25.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside a New York City migrant processing center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics