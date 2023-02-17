Madison police have released a photo of the vehicle in a hit-and-run that killed a man and his dog on the Southwest Side on Wednesday night.

The man in his 60s and his dog were hit by the vehicle about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Schroeder Road and Struck Street, and the vehicle left the area, police said.

Police said there were no witnesses in their initial report Thursday.

Further investigation determined that the suspect vehicle is the royal/metallic blue sedan in the accompanying photo. The vehicle has a smashed front windshield and may be a Chevrolet Malibu that frequents the Gammon Road/Schroeder Road area, officer Sam Brier said in a statement.

The crash comes just over 13 months after a hit-and-run crash on Schroeder Road near Ellis Potter Court caused the death of a 14-year-old boy and seriously injured a 12-year-old boy.

Sadarius Goodall, who left the crash scene on foot, was charged with homicide by drunken driving, hit-and-run causing death and hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.

Goodall, who was on probation at the time for heroin delivery, allegedly was headed west on Schroeder Road at a speed estimated as high as 90 mph when it struck the vehicle carrying the two boys. That is about three times the speed limit in that area.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point