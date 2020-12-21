 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police release photo of thief who stole bike, tried car doors in underground garage
alert

Madison police release photo of thief who stole bike, tried car doors in underground garage

{{featured_button_text}}
Bike thief, Madison police surveillance photo

Madison police have released this surveillance photo of a man they said stole a bike and tried car door handles in a private underground parking garage on the East Side on Sept. 3.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Madison police have released a surveillance photo of a man they said stole a bike and tried car door handles in a private underground parking garage on the East Side on Sept. 3.

The Burglary Crime Unit said the man got into the garage in the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 3 and tried the door handles on multiple vehicles, before taking the bicycle that was later recovered, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Anyone who has information about or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Shooting death of Monona credit union robbery suspect tops recent notable crime news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics