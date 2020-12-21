Madison police release photo of thief who stole bike, tried car doors in underground garage

Madison police have released a surveillance photo of a man they said stole a bike and tried car door handles in a private underground parking garage on the East Side on Sept. 3.

The Burglary Crime Unit said the man got into the garage in the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 3 and tried the door handles on multiple vehicles, before taking the bicycle that was later recovered, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Anyone who has information about or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

