 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police release photo of suspect in 2 armed robberies
alert

Madison police release photo of suspect in 2 armed robberies

Madison police have released a photo of the man suspected of robbing a Taco Bell and a Capitol Petrol gas station at gunpoint last Friday. 

Armed robbery suspect

Police said the suspect is an African American male, who is between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3 and has a thin build. 

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery just after 2 p.m. Friday at a Capitol Petrol gas station on the 1100 block of North Sherman Avenue. Police said the robber showed a gun and demanded cash from the register before running from the scene. 

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Later that day, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Taco Bell in the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue. Police said the robber once again, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded cash.

Police said the suspect is an African American male, between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3 with a thin build. The suspect is believed to be armed. 

Armed robbery suspect 1

Police said the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. 

No arrests have been made in either of the robberies and police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 608-255-2345.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics