Madison police release photo of suspect in 2 armed robberies

Madison police have released a photo of the man suspected of robbing a Taco Bell and a Capitol Petrol gas station at gunpoint last Friday.
Police responded to reports of an armed robbery just after 2 p.m. Friday at a Capitol Petrol gas station on the 1100 block of North Sherman Avenue. Police said the robber showed a gun and demanded cash from the register before running from the scene.
Later that day, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Taco Bell in the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue. Police said the robber once again, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded cash.
Police said the suspect is an African American male, between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3 with a thin build. The suspect is believed to be armed.
No arrests have been made in either of the robberies and police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 608-255-2345.
"Unfortunately we are experiencing a high volume of armed robberies, several of these look like they could be the same suspect just based on clothing and appearance when they are done, but we have had so many it is hard to pin it all on one person or persons."