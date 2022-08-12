 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Madison police release new photos of second State Street sex assault suspect

State Street Suspect Collage.jpg

Madison have released new photos of a second man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on State Street last month. 

The man allegedly accosted the 22-year-old woman on the 500 block of State Street while she waited for an Uber and then led to a vehicle where the assault occurred as she fought back, authorities have said. 

An alleged accomplice in the July 24 assault, Ivan I. Smart, 22, was arrested within days. Smart faces charges of first-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment. 

Madison police released more blurry photos of the unidentified assailant last month.  

The woman told police she had been drinking at Whiskey Jack’s on State Street and was very intoxicated, according to the criminal complaint against Smart.

She left at 2:30 a.m. and thought about walking home but decided it would be safer to call an Uber for a ride. She told police she was waiting for her ride under an awning at Koi Sushi, when two men approached and began speaking to her in what was described as an inappropriately sexual manner.

People are also reading…

The woman said both men groped her. She said because she was so intoxicated, she doesn’t remember what she said but told police she was terrified. She said she vaguely remembers walking with the two and ending up in the back of an SUV.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics