Madison police release new photos of second State Street sex assault suspect

The woman told police she had been drinking at Whiskey Jack’s on State Street and was very intoxicated, according to the criminal complaint against Smart.

She left at 2:30 a.m. and thought about walking home but decided it would be safer to call an Uber for a ride. She told police she was waiting for her ride under an awning at Koi Sushi, when two men approached and began speaking to her in what was described as an inappropriately sexual manner.