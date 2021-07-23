Madison police refer charges in fatal vehicle vs. bicyclist crash on East Washington Avenue

The Madison Police Department says it's referring charges against the driver in a fatal collision with a bicyclist on East Washington Avenue earlier this month.

In a short updated statement Friday, the Police Department said it had completed the investigation into the July 2 crash that resulted in the death of 57-year-old David J. Frischkorn, of Madison.

Frischkorn was biking in the morning hours when he entered East Washington Avenue at Pawling Street and was struck by a 28-year-old woman driving in the outbound lanes, according to police.

Potential charges against the woman, who remains unnamed, have been forwarded to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for review and an ultimate determination. Madison police did not immediately respond to a question about what charges are being sought.

During an initial statement after the crash, Madison police said the driver showed no indication of impairment.