Madison police recover car stolen from teen by 2 males at a town of Middleton park

Madison police recovered a car stolen from a teen by two males at a town of Middleton park, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, a 16-year-old boy entered the Sheriff’s Office West Precinct to report his 2012 Honda Fit had been stolen from him after a walk at Pope Farm Park in the town of Middleton, sheriff’s office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
The boy said two males, about 16-20 years old and wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him near his car and demanded his keys and valuables. A firearm was not displayed, however the boy said he believed he heard a gun being cocked, Schaffer said.
The Honda Fit was later recovered by Madison police, and the incident remains under investigation by both the sheriff’s office and Madison police, Schaffer said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
