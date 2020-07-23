Madison police recommending hate-crime enhancer for battery on Metro Transit bus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are recommending a hate-crime enhancer be added to a battery case on a Metro Transit bus earlier this month.

Deangelo G. Francisco, 17, was booked into the Dane County Jail early Thursday morning on tentative charges of physical abuse of a child with a hate crime enhancer, attempted theft, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Francisco, who is white, is accused of yelling racial epithets while repeatedly punching and kicking a 16-year-old Black male while both were riding in the area of Hammersley Road sometime between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on July 10, DeSpain said in a statement.

The teen who was attacked suffered a bloody nose, bruises to his neck and torso, and scratches to his face, DeSpain said.

Video shows the assault was unprovoked and that Francisco attempted to steal some of Black teen’s belongings, DeSpain said.

Francisco had been hospitalized on an unrelated matter and was arrested when he was released, DeSpain said.

