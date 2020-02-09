Madison police pursuing leads in Saturday homicide on North Blair Street

Madison police are continuing to investigate leads in the city's second homicide of the year that occurred Saturday afternoon on North Blair Street, Central District Capt. Kelly Donahue said Sunday.

Police had released no additional information about the homicide, including whether a suspect had been identified or arrested.

Authorities had not released the name of the victim. Police said Saturday the victim was believed to be an adult male who had wounds consistent with a gun shot.

The victim was found in the 100 block of North Blair Street around 3:45 p.m. after a report that a person had been shot.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Police have not announced a suspect or arrest in the city's first homicide of the year.

The body of Antonio R. Stidhum, 20, of Chicago, was found in an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. on Jan. 18. The Dane County medical examiner said Stidhum died as a result of homicidal firearm violence.

Police police believe Stidhum was targeted.

