Madison police pull over 30+ vehicles on Beltline for speeding

Madison police pulled over more than 30 vehicles Monday for speeding on the Beltline, according to the Police Department.

All of the 32 drivers were stopped for driving at least 75 mph on the Beltline, or 20 mph over the speed limit, the Madison Police Department said.

The "enhanced traffic enforcement project" was conducted from 7 a.m. through 11 a.m. near Old Sauk Road, the department said. Officers were also focused on seat belt violations and other hazardous violations.

The ramped up enforcement was possible because of overtime grants from the state Department of Transportation aimed at reducing injuries and deaths from traffic accidents, the department said.

