Madison police probing whether shots fired report, crash on South Side were related

Madison police said they are investigating whether a report of shots fired and a crash early Saturday on the South Side were related.

At about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, police were sent to the 300 block of South Park Street on a report of shots fired, Sgt. Cindy Deering said in a statement.

A short time later, there was a crash in the 2000 block of Fish Hatchery Road that possibly was related to the shots fired call, Deering said.

No injuries were reported and no damage was found or reported related to the reported shots, Deering said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

