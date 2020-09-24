Madison police probing gunfire reports on Southeast Side, South Side on Wednesday

Madison police investigated gunfire reports on the South Side and Southeast Side on Wednesday.
At about 5:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 4300 block of Camden Road for multiple shots reported in the area, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
Arriving officers did not locate any property damage, and there were no reported injuries, Gibson said.
Shortly after 11 p.m., multiple callers reported hearing possible multiple shots in the Geronimo Circle and Artesian Lane area, Gibson said in a separate statement.
Arriving officers did not locate any property damage and there were no reported injuries.
