Madison police peacefully resolve domestic disturbance on Southeast Side

Update: Madison police said they peacefully resolved the domestic incident, and it was OK for the general public to return to the area.

The Madison Police Department is investigating a domestic disturbance Tuesday evening involving adult family members on the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive on the Southeast Side.

There is no immediate threat to the neighborhood, but officers were still on the scene at about 9:45 p.m. and asking the general public to avoid the area, police said.

No further information was immediately available.