Madison police are looking for a man suspected of beating his Uber driver unconscious last weekend near the UW-Madison campus.
According to police, the 22-year-old driver stopped in the 1300 block of Regent Street around 6:50 p.m. Saturday to pick up a man and two women who had ordered a ride.
The driver said the man got into the back seat directly behind him and for unknown reasons punched him in the side of the neck. The passenger then wrapped his arm around the driver’s neck, causing him to black out.
The van accelerated, jumped a curb and hit a traffic sign, at which point the passengers walked away.
According to police, the passengers then cancelled the ride request, eliminating the driver’s record of the transaction. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a detective is working with Uber to find out who ordered the ride.
A witness described the assailant as a bearded, 6-foot-3 white male wearing Wisconsin Badgers gear. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.