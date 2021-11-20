Madison police oversight board mulls thousands of dollars in payments for its members

One of two finalists drops out

The Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board said Friday that one of two finalists for the newly created police independent monitor position has dropped out of the running and that the hiring process could start anew if the board isn't satisfied with the remaining candidate.

The board didn't say in its statement why Tiffany Simmons, a lecturer at American University and assistant and chief of staff at the D.C. Department of Corrections, dropped out.

The remaining candidate, Madison Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division manager Byron Bishop, will be interviewed in closed session in the coming weeks by the board's chair and vice chair and "representatives of three community organizations," the statement said. The board did not identify those representatives or their organizations and did not respond to an email requesting the information.

A video recording of the interview will be made public before the full board makes its "final decision" in December, the statement says — either to hire Bishop or restart the hiring process.

Due to a shortage of applicants, the initial Aug. 1 application deadline for the monitor position was extended to Aug. 16. The city received 30 applications, and 10 applicants were brought in for oral interviews.