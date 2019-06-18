A Madison man who claims he doesn't have to follow societal rules or laws was arrested Tuesday morning after attacking and injuring a team of three Madison police officers and a sergeant helping a woman get her belongings.

Davarius Riggins, 31, was tentatively charged with three counts of felony resisting and also is under investigation for domestic violence, police said.

"Riggins has been the focus of internal bulletins regarding officer safety," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He is a self-described sovereign citizen and does not believe in societal rules or laws."

The incident happened at about 7:20 a.m. at an apartment in the 6800 block of Schroeder Road.

A woman who was a domestic violence victim Monday night called police because she wanted to go back into the apartment Tuesday morning to get some belongings.

"The officers were keeping her safe when the suspect from the domestic violence incident attacked the police team," DeSpain said.

The FBI considers sovereign citizens anti-government extremists who believe that even though they physically reside in this country, they are separate or “sovereign” from the United States.

Online court records show Riggins has been in court multiple times in the past, including still unresolved cases for interfering with an ignition interlock device, felony bail jumping, having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, operating while intoxicated and possession of narcotics.

