3 Madison police officers cleared by DA in fatal shooting of man who shot at them

Three Madison police officers have been cleared in the Oct. 27 fatal shooting of a man who fired at them, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Monday.
“In this incident the officers were faced with a subject who was armed with a handgun, and who was not responding to commands while advancing upon them before firing in the officers’ direction,” Ozanne said in a statement. “Responding to that threat with deadly force is permitted under the law.”
The three officers involved in the shooting of Dean G. Thomas, 63, were Sgt. Ryan Gibson, officer Sonny Martinez and officer Justin Nelsen.
Police responded to a report of a man shooting a gun outside 6526 Raymond Road around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 27. When they arrived, Thomas fired at the officers, and the officers fired back, hitting Thomas, who later died at a hospital. The officers were not injured.
Ozanne said the first two officers to respond parked a short distance from 6526 Raymond Road and moved on foot toward the address. Two more officers arrived shortly after, parking their squads near the first two squads and continuing on foot.
The first two officers reached 6526 Raymond Road, checked the area around the building but saw and heard nothing correlating with the report to 911. They then entered 6526 Raymond Road to make contact with apartment 5, the address given by the caller. While in the entryway they saw a man later identified as Thomas coming towards the entrance from the second floor holding a black handgun in his right hand. Both officers began to back out of the building and began to give verbal commands for Thomas to drop the weapon, Ozanne said.
The second two officers reached 6526 Raymond Road as the first two officers were exiting the building. Thomas also exited the building and continued to advance toward officers who had moved to the left of the entrance of the building. Thomas continued toward the officers not responding to verbal commands, raised his right hand with the handgun and fired in the direction of the officers. Three of the four officers returned fire, one with an AR15 rifle and two with 9mm handguns, Ozanne said.
Thomas was hit multiple times dropping the handgun and falling to the ground. Officers secured Thomas, moved the gun away and began to lifesaving measures while requesting an ambulance, Ozanne said.
The officer who didn’t return fire indicated he had feared for his life and the life of the other officers, but did not have a clear shot as other officers had moved between Thomas and himself, making it impossible for him to return fire without endangering other officers, Ozanne said.
Under Wisconsin law, which applies equally to members of law enforcement and to those who are not, any person may use deadly force to respond to a genuine fear of deadly force to that person or any other person. In this case, the officers were compelled to use deadly force when confronted by a person armed with a handgun that was not complying with commands, advancing upon them and firing at them, Ozanne said.
Gibson has been with the Madison Police Department for 18 years. Martinez has been with the department for 11 years and Nelsen five years.
Prior to this case, Madison police last fired on and hit a suspect in September 2018 when Scott R. Stein, 36, threatened two officers with a knife on the city’s East Side. He was sentenced in April to a year in prison.
The last fatal officer-involved shooting in Madison was of Michael Schumacher, 41, in June of 2016. Schumacher, who had a history of mental illness, had broken into a home on the city’s East Side and approached an officer with a garden pitchfork.
Officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in both incidents.
