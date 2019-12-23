3 Madison police officers cleared by DA in fatal shooting of man who shot at them

The second two officers reached 6526 Raymond Road as the first two officers were exiting the building. Thomas also exited the building and continued to advance toward officers who had moved to the left of the entrance of the building. Thomas continued toward the officers not responding to verbal commands, raised his right hand with the handgun and fired in the direction of the officers. Three of the four officers returned fire, one with an AR15 rifle and two with 9mm handguns, Ozanne said.

Thomas was hit multiple times dropping the handgun and falling to the ground. Officers secured Thomas, moved the gun away and began to lifesaving measures while requesting an ambulance, Ozanne said.

The officer who didn’t return fire indicated he had feared for his life and the life of the other officers, but did not have a clear shot as other officers had moved between Thomas and himself, making it impossible for him to return fire without endangering other officers, Ozanne said.