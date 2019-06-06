Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said Thursday that the officer seen on video striking a 17-year-old being arrested in the midst of a mental health crisis will be placed on "restricted duty" and an outside investigation of the incident will be conducted.
The teen was arrested in the home of his guardian Monday after "exhibiting threatening behavior," police said Wednesday. Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said "there is probable cause" to charge the teen with multiple criminal offenses, but a decision on whether to pursue charges is being deferred until the teen goes through further mental health evaluation and assessment.
The teen was arrested under a Chapter 51 commitment, which allows for someone in a mental health crisis to be committed to a hospital, and officers went to his home to take him into custody, DeSpain said.
Brandi Grayson, an outspoken police critic and Black Lives Matter activist who spoke to the family and the teen's guardian about the incident, said the West High School junior had been agitated at school and was swearing at staff when he left to go home, where the behavior continued.
Grayson said police were called about the child's behavior by West High School's school resource officer.
Grayson provided three blurry videos of incident, none of which has sound. In them, the teen is seen walking down a hallway away from police officers, who follow him into a living room. He appears to grab something from a couch before turning around and then walks past one officer.
The officer then pushes him against a wall and a struggle ensues before the officer and teenager fall onto another couch.
Three officers then restrain the teen on the couch when a fourth officer walks in with a spit hood -- a mesh-like material used by police when people are attempting to spit or bite -- and puts it over the teen's head. It's at that point that the fourth officer can be seen striking the teen.
Grayson has said the teen picked up his cellphone from the couch and was leaving the living room to grab socks in anticipation of being taken away by police. DeSpain said Wednesday that the teen resisted officers when they tried to handcuff him and take him into custody.
Madison police procedures updated March 1 allow officers to use spit hoods and to hit, or deliver "diffused strikes" to, suspects in a number of circumstances, including when a subject is resisting arrest or is being taken into emergency detention.
"Restricted duty" is when an officer is taken off street patrol and works only in police offices.
In a blog post Thursday, Koval said that once his department completes an internal investigation of the incident, he will recruit an outside agency to do its own review.
"Specifically, I will request that a subject matter expert in Defense and Arrest Tactics (DAAT) to review whether the force used was reasonable and appropriate based on guidelines articulated by the State of Wisconsin's Training and Standards curriculum," he wrote.
Grayson was not immediately available to comment Thursday.
DeSpain said Wednesday that police responding to the call about the boy had been working Monday with Journey Mental Health Center, which monitors people in Dane County who have been committed for mental health treatment under Chapter 51 of Wisconsin Statutes and responds when they are reported to be symptomatic or out of compliance with their treatment plans.
Because of patient privacy laws, Journey said it could not say anything about the teen's case Wednesday.
But Hannah Flanagan, Journey's clinical director of emergency services, said that, in general, police are only called to assist in Chapter 51 cases for one of three reasons:
- The client is behaving in a way that is a threat to the client's or other's safety.
- There has been a clinical judgment that the client's current behavior has in the past led to the client being a danger and is likely to again.
- The client cannot be located and police are asked to find the client to bring in for evaluation.
Koval said he's told the department's records section to make redacted versions of reports of the incident available as soon as possible. He said the Dane County district attorney has already been given the full reports.
"Use of force by police is never the first option for resolving conflicts," Koval said. "In the overwhelming majority of our face-to-face encounters with constituents, recordable use of force has historically occurred during far less than 1% of our calls. That said, use of force is something that is taken seriously and reviewed within the MPD for those rare instances where force has been employed."
He said Madison police are "taking this case very seriously, and I am committed to a thorough and transparent process."