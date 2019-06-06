Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said in his blog Thursday that the officer caught on video striking a 17-year-old being arrested while the midst of a mental health crisis will be placed on "restricted duty" and an outside investigation of the incident will be conducted.
The teen was arrested in the home of his guardian Monday after "exhibiting threatening behavior," police said Wednesday. Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said "there is probable cause" to charge the teen with multiple criminal offenses but a decision on whether to pursue charges is being deferred until the teen goes through further mental health evaluation and assessment.
The teen was under a Chapter 51 commitment, which allows for someone in a mental health crisis to be committed to a hospital, and officers went to his home to take him into custody, DeSpain said.
Brandi Grayson, an outspoken police critic and Black Lives Matter activist who spoke to the family and the teen's guardian about the incident, said the West High School junior had been agitated at school and was cussing at staff when he left to go home, where the behavior continued.
Grayson said police were called about the child's behavior by West High School's school resource officer.
Grayson provided three blurry videos of incident, none of which has sound. In them, the teen is seen walking down a hallway away from police officers, who follow him into a living room. He appears to grab something from the couch before turning around and then walks past one officer.
The officer then pushes him against a wall and a struggle ensues before the officer and teenager fall onto another couch.
Three officers then restrain the teen on the couch when another officer walks in with a spit hood -- a mesh-like material used by police when people are attempting to spit or bite -- and puts it over the teen's head. It's at that point that the fourth officer appears to punch the teen.
Grayson has said the teen picked up his cellphone from the couch and was leaving the living room to grab socks in anticipation of being taken away by police. DeSpain said Wednesday that the teen resisted officers when they tried to handcuff him and take him into custody.
Madison police procedures updated March 1 allow officers to use spit hoods and to hit, or deliver "diffused strikes" to, suspects in a number of circumstances, including when a subject is resisting arrest or is being taken into emergency detention.
Koval said that once his department completes an internal investigation of the incident, he will recruit an outside agency to do its own review.
"Specifically, I will request that a subject matter expert in Defense and Arrest Tactics (DAAT) to review whether the force used was reasonable and appropriate based on guidelines articulated by the State of Wisconsin's Training and Standards curriculum," he writes in his blog.
Koval also said he's told the department Records Section to make a priority of providing redacted versions of reports of the incident available publicly. He said the Dane County district attorney has already been given the full reports.
"Use of force by police is never the first option for resolving conflicts. In the overwhelming majority of our face-to-face encounters with constituents, recordable use of force has historically occurred during far less than 1% of our calls," Koval said. "That said, use of force is something that is taken seriously and reviewed within the MPD for those rare instances where force has been employed."
He said Madison police are "taking this case very seriously, and I am committed to a thorough and transparent process."