Madison police officer shot on State Street, suffers non-life-threatening injuries

A Madison police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting overnight Saturday on State Street, the state Department of Justice said.
The DOJ said police were trying to arrest a wanted person in the 500 block of State just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the person ran, a round was fired and the officer was hit. The person was arrested and found to have a handgun, DOJ said. Another Madison police officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest, DOJ said.
Ald. Mike Verveer, whose 4th District includes the area where the shooting happened, said the exact location of the shooting was on the sidewalk outside of Mondays bar. The incident brought dozens of police to the area, which was closed off for the rest of the evening as investigators worked.
The DOJ's Department of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation of the incident.
The shooting happened on a night when extra police were on duty in the area as part of the city's Downtown Safety Initiative, an effort began in 2007 and focused on State Street and University Avenue, Verveer said.
"My heart goes out to the officers involved and their families," he said.
It is the first time in more than 20 years that a Madison police officer has been shot in the line of duty, the police department said. Former Madison officer Andy Garcia was shot in the leg and the chest on March 21, 1997, as he and officer Tim Hahn were attempting to arrest a man on a La Crosse County warrant on the city's Southwest Side.
The suspect, Timothy Wing, 38, a failed Libertarian Assembly candidate from Madison, who was wanted for not showing up to serve a nine-month jail sentence for indecent exposure, was shot and killed by Hahn.
The bullet to Garcia's chest was deflected by a bulletproof vest and Garcia survived the attack but suffered a deep chest bruise and injuries to his upper right thigh.
It was unseasonably warm Saturday night and many witnesses were at the scene early Sunday morning when the officer was shot in front of Monday's, Verveer said.
Investigators will also have the benefit of footage recorded by city and private surveillance cameras in the area, but not police body cameras, something the Madison City Council has resisted adopting.
This story will be updated.