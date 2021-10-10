Madison police officer shot on State Street, suffers non-life-threatening injuries

A Madison police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting overnight Saturday on State Street, the state Department of Justice said.

The DOJ said police were trying to arrest a wanted person in the 500 block of State just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the person ran, a round was fired and the officer was hit. The person was arrested and found to have a handgun, DOJ said. Another Madison police officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest, DOJ said.

Ald. Mike Verveer, whose 4th District includes the area where the shooting happened, said the exact location of the shooting was on the sidewalk outside of Mondays bar. The incident brought dozens of police to the area, which was closed off for the rest of the evening as investigators worked.

The DOJ's Department of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation of the incident.

The shooting happened on a night when extra police were on duty in the area as part of the city's Downtown Safety Initiative, an effort began in 2007 and focused on State Street and University Avenue, Verveer said.

"My heart goes out to the officers involved and their families," he said.