Madison police officer disciplined over February confrontation with teens on bus

Thomas, who graduated from Madison East High School in January, attended college briefly but returned home when the coronavirus pandemic hit, as many college students did. Trio said he relies on her for transportation because he no longer feels safe or comfortable riding the bus.

“I have to take him everywhere,” Trio said. “He’s scared of the Madison police. He’s a Black boy in this world and the police harassed him and they’re making a bad name for him that he doesn’t have to take.”

Trio said the restorative justice sessions have not taken place and due to the COVID-19 pandemic the idea of paying the disorderly conduct fine is economically out of the question.

“First of all, he was mistreated,” Trio said. “We’re in a pandemic, so I couldn’t afford to pay the ticket. So I don’t even know if he has a warrant for that. He has to walk around with something in his background where he was not even in the wrong.”

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Thomas’ name does not appear anywhere in the system and referred the Cap Times to the Madison City Attorney’s office for clarification on the matter of the disorderly conduct ticket.