Madison police officer disciplined over February confrontation with teens on bus

A Madison police officer has been disciplined for misconduct resulting from her actions on a Metro Bus back in February.
Greg Gelembiuk, a member of the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, filed an official complaint in September against officer Alexandra Nieves-Reyes after witnessing a Facebook video of her conduct during a confrontation with a group of teens on a Madison Metro bus last February. The video was included in a Cap Times story.
According to an email Gelembiuk received from the Madison Police Department in early November, Nieves-Reyes was found to be in violation of the department’s “Courtesy, Respect and Professional Conduct” and was counseled by her supervisor, Lt. Stephanie Drescher of the North District.
“The complaint was received by our Professional Standards and Internal Affairs (PSIA) unit, briefed to the Chief of Police and routed to PO Nieves-Reyes' district Command to investigate. I completed a comprehensive investigation and made a formal recommendation to PSIA on findings,” Drescher wrote. “On October 26, 2020 those findings were briefed to the Chief of Police and disposition of a sustained Code of Conduct violation was determined.”
The video shows an increasingly agitated Reyes insisting that Kemonte Thomas, 18, and his two friends sit down as she questions them about a confrontation they had with the bus driver over his treatment of another passenger and her children. When another passenger on the bus tries to intervene and questions Nieves-Reyes’ behavior, she commands him to “step the fuck back.”
After Thomas, who is not threatening or aggressive on the video, continues to refuse her order to sit, Nieves-Reyes pulls out a taser, at which point Thomas puts his hands behind his back and is handcuffed.
She subsequently transported him to the Dane County Jail where she released him without issuing a citation. But a week later, after a reporter from the Cap Times inquired about the incident, Nieves-Reyes visited Thomas’ house and cited him for disorderly conduct with a $400 fine, along with a referral to restorative justice.
Gelembiuk, a frequent and vocal critic of MPD practices, said that when he first read the Cap Times’ coverage of the incident, he was sure there were some conduct violations involved. He wrote to interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl and told him he wanted to file a formal complaint.
“I knew they would have a hard time not sustaining this one because this was blatant,” Gelembiuk said. “The whole thing was handled so badly from the start. Ultimately, they investigated the complaint and sustained it, and determined that basically it required counseling so then one of the command officers counseled the officer. It’s a mark on her record, so it will have a significant impact.”
In his formal complaint, dated September 9, 2020, Gelembiuk alleged that Reyes violated MPD’s code of conduct regarding courtesy, respect and professional conduct citing especially her use of profanity in ordering a bystander to stay back.
An MPD official responded to a query about the investigation records by saying it would take up to 20 weeks to provide the documents.
Whitney Trio, Thomas’ mother, expressed anger at the MPD’s treatment of her son, the media’s failure to cover the incident and the idea that her son has to go through life feeling like both a victim and a criminal.
A November article said Thomas’ family declined to comment on the incident, but Trio disputed that.
“None of my kids have had police activity,” she said. “My son is 18 and still has a curfew. He still has to listen. He doesn’t get to steal cars and tote guns … (Nieves-Reyes) was in the wrong. She mistreated him. And it was overlooked by the whole damn police department. It took for this white man to take it to these people and say that’s not okay.”
Thomas, who graduated from Madison East High School in January, attended college briefly but returned home when the coronavirus pandemic hit, as many college students did. Trio said he relies on her for transportation because he no longer feels safe or comfortable riding the bus.
“I have to take him everywhere,” Trio said. “He’s scared of the Madison police. He’s a Black boy in this world and the police harassed him and they’re making a bad name for him that he doesn’t have to take.”
Trio said the restorative justice sessions have not taken place and due to the COVID-19 pandemic the idea of paying the disorderly conduct fine is economically out of the question.
“First of all, he was mistreated,” Trio said. “We’re in a pandemic, so I couldn’t afford to pay the ticket. So I don’t even know if he has a warrant for that. He has to walk around with something in his background where he was not even in the wrong.”
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Thomas’ name does not appear anywhere in the system and referred the Cap Times to the Madison City Attorney’s office for clarification on the matter of the disorderly conduct ticket.
Kate Smith of the City Attorney’s office said the best way to get a dismissal of the ticket is to appear in Municipal Court. The judge can reduce the ticket amount or dismiss it. A prosecutor is also able to ask for a reduction.
Juvenile tickets issued alongside the option for restorative justice can be dismissed by completion of that program before ever coming before a judge, Smith pointed out.
“Obviously tickets can be a huge financial drain on people,” Smith said. “But we can’t reduce the amount without a person appearing (virtually now) in court. But once someone interacts with the court — either the judge or our office — they are most likely able to get their ticket amount reduced.”
Trio said her family is grateful that someone filed a complaint and that the officer was disciplined, but the pain of the ordeal remains.
“Don’t make my son a statistic,” Trio said. “He comes from a single mother. He’s never been in corrections, never been hurt, never been in anyone else’s care. I worked hard for my son to be where he’s at.”
