DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Madison police officer charged with disorderly conduct

One of three Madison police officers arrested over the last two weeks was charged Monday with disorderly conduct.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office filed the lone charge against Keith M. Brown, 29, of Madison, following his arrest by the Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 9 after he had a physical dispute with his girlfriend at a Downtown Madison bar, according to court records.

Keith M. Brown

Brown

According to the criminal complaint in the case:

Brown and his girlfriend were celebrating their one-year anniversary and drinking at The Rigby, 119 E. Main St., when they got into a dispute over a photo she took of them and was going to post online but that he wanted her to delete. She alleged Brown grabbed her hands forcefully enough to cut them as the two struggled over possession of her phone and his keys, which she had taken.

The altercation escalated in a hallway of the bar where the woman found herself on the ground with Brown standing over her. After she yelled for help, Brown was told to leave by bar employees and did so after getting his keys back. Brown was interviewed later that night at the East Madison police district after he’d gone to work. He alleged that the woman had ripped his necklace off.

In separate incidents, two other Madison officers, Cary G. House and Richard W. Carriveau, are facing charges in Columbia County.

House, 42, was charged on Nov. 8 with battery, disorderly conduct and strangulation and suffocation, a felony, for allegedly choking his wife in their home. And on Nov. 11, the 25-year-old Carriveau was cited for first-offense operating while intoxicated in Columbia County.

The Madison Police Department has not confirmed the officers’ identities. The Wisconsin State Journal relied on public records and sources with knowledge of departmental matters to identify them. Police spokesperson Hunter Lisko has said none of the incidents happened while the officers were on duty, and all are on paid leave.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.

