Madison police offer more detailed description as they seek to identify child enticement suspect

Madison police have offered a more detailed description as they seek to identify a suspect in a child enticement at Yahara Place Park on the East Side on May 6.
At around 7:30 p.m. on May 6, police responded to report of a child enticement at the park at 2025 Yahara Place, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.
A girl told police she had been approached by a white man in his 20s wishing to provide her a massage. The girl returned home and reported the incident to an adult, Malloy said.
The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, about 5-foot-8 to 5-10, with a slight belly, and dark brown or black hair that fell to below his ears in length. The man may have been clean-shaven at the time, Malloy said in an update to his report.
The suspect was seen wearing white rimmed sunglasses with multicolor lenses, an unknown color baseball cap, a gray face covering, a Star Wars shirt similar to the one pictured with this story with a base color of blue, blue jeans, and orange and blue tennis shoes. He was in possession of a bag similar to the one pictured with this story, Malloy said.
The suspect may have a name or alias of "Jason" and may have been a visitor to the area, Malloy said.
Anyone who have may have seen the suspect in the area on or about May 6, is asked to contact detective John Christian at 608-219-4256 or JChristian@CityofMadison.com. Anyone who wishes to remain anynous can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or P3Tips.com.