Madison police offer more detailed description as they seek to identify child enticement suspect

Madison police have offered a more detailed description as they seek to identify a suspect in a child enticement at Yahara Place Park on the East Side on May 6.

At around 7:30 p.m. on May 6, police responded to report of a child enticement at the park at 2025 Yahara Place, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

A girl told police she had been approached by a white man in his 20s wishing to provide her a massage. The girl returned home and reported the incident to an adult, Malloy said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, about 5-foot-8 to 5-10, with a slight belly, and dark brown or black hair that fell to below his ears in length. The man may have been clean-shaven at the time, Malloy said in an update to his report.

The suspect was seen wearing white rimmed sunglasses with multicolor lenses, an unknown color baseball cap, a gray face covering, a Star Wars shirt similar to the one pictured with this story with a base color of blue, blue jeans, and orange and blue tennis shoes. He was in possession of a bag similar to the one pictured with this story, Malloy said.

The suspect may have a name or alias of "Jason" and may have been a visitor to the area, Malloy said.